Stars from the hit television soap Hollyoaks laced up their boots for a charity football match in Newmarket on Sunday.

Organised by Bury St Edmunds businessman Howard Jones the celebrity side took to the pitch at Newmarket Town Ground to face a Newmarket Select team who turned out to be no match for their celebrity opponents.

Despite a busy evening meeting fans at the town’s Ark nightclub the night before, the Hollyoaks squad turned on the style and won the match 5-1. The home side’s only goal came from Justin Wigg.

Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. Picture: Mecha Morton

Mathew James-Bailey, who plays Ethan. Picture: Mecha Morton

Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. Picture: Mecha Morton

Picture: Mecha Morton

Picture: Mecha Morton

Chris Gordan. Picture: Mecha Morton

Malique Thompson Dwyer high fiving a fan. Picture: Mecha Morton

Picture: Mecha Morton

Picture: Mecha Morton

Nick Pickard, who plays Tony in Hollyoaks. Picture: Mecha Morton

Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Picture: Mecha Morton

Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Nick Pickard, who plays Tony in HollyoaksPicture: Mecha Morton

Charlie Began, who plays Charlie. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ellis Hollins meeting fans. Picture: Mecha Morton

Owen Warner meets fans. Picture: Mecha Morton

Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Charlie Began, who plays Charlie Picture: Mecha Morton

Paul Chantler. Picture: Mecha Morton

Picture: Mecha Morton

Mazz Ajtar. Picture: Mecha Morton

Picture: Mecha Morton

Brad Forshaw. Picture: Mecha Morton

Chris Gordon. Picture: Mecha Morton

Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Owen Warner, who plays RomeoPicture: Mecha Morton

Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. Picture: Mecha Morton

Among their goal scorers were Chris Gordon who plays Rafe, the Earl of Dee, in the series, and Charlie Behan who has played Charlie Dean since 2011.

Popular with the soap fans watching the game were Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale) who also starred in I’m A Celebrity and Ellis Hollins, who plays Tom Cunningham.

“The Hollyoaks guys loved the weekend down here,” said Mr Jones who hoped the event would raise funds for the Alder Hey children’s hospital and the Newmarket Ladies Football team.