Hollyoaks stars descend on Newmarket for charity football match organised by Bury St Edmunds businessman Howard Jones

By Alison Hayes
Published: 16:54, 25 July 2023

Stars from the hit television soap Hollyoaks laced up their boots for a charity football match in Newmarket on Sunday.

Organised by Bury St Edmunds businessman Howard Jones the celebrity side took to the pitch at Newmarket Town Ground to face a Newmarket Select team who turned out to be no match for their celebrity opponents.

Despite a busy evening meeting fans at the town’s Ark nightclub the night before, the Hollyoaks squad turned on the style and won the match 5-1. The home side’s only goal came from Justin Wigg.

Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. Picture: Mecha Morton
Mathew James-Bailey, who plays Ethan. Picture: Mecha Morton
Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. Picture: Mecha Morton
Picture: Mecha Morton
Picture: Mecha Morton
Chris Gordan. Picture: Mecha Morton
Malique Thompson Dwyer high fiving a fan. Picture: Mecha Morton
Picture: Mecha Morton
Picture: Mecha Morton
Nick Pickard, who plays Tony in Hollyoaks. Picture: Mecha Morton
Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Picture: Mecha Morton
Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Nick Pickard, who plays Tony in HollyoaksPicture: Mecha Morton
Charlie Began, who plays Charlie. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ellis Hollins meeting fans. Picture: Mecha Morton
Owen Warner meets fans. Picture: Mecha Morton
Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Charlie Began, who plays Charlie Picture: Mecha Morton
Paul Chantler. Picture: Mecha Morton
Picture: Mecha Morton
Mazz Ajtar. Picture: Mecha Morton
Picture: Mecha Morton
Brad Forshaw. Picture: Mecha Morton
Chris Gordon. Picture: Mecha Morton
Celebrity charity football march between Hollyoaks celebrities and a Newmarket racing team.PICTURED: Owen Warner, who plays RomeoPicture: Mecha Morton
Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. Picture: Mecha Morton
Among their goal scorers were Chris Gordon who plays Rafe, the Earl of Dee, in the series, and Charlie Behan who has played Charlie Dean since 2011.

Popular with the soap fans watching the game were Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale) who also starred in I’m A Celebrity and Ellis Hollins, who plays Tom Cunningham.

“The Hollyoaks guys loved the weekend down here,” said Mr Jones who hoped the event would raise funds for the Alder Hey children’s hospital and the Newmarket Ladies Football team.

