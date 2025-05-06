A four-bedroom Grade II-listed country home with extensive equestrian facilities set within 4.2 acres is now on the market.

The Thatches is situated in a rural location in Six Mile Bottom, near Newmarket, and offers a combination of period features and modern finishes.

The property is for sale with David Burr at a guide price of £1,550,000.

The Thatches, near Newmarket, is now on the market. Pictures: David Burr

On the ground floor, a double-aspect room with French doors opens to the back gardens, while the snug next to it features an inglenook fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

A kitchen, dining room, sitting room, utility room, boot room, cloakroom, back hall, shower room and bedroom with a brick fireplace make up the rest of the ground floor.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, including the master bedroom with views of the rear gardens, as well as an en suite and dressing room.

The Thatches boasts electric double gates opening on to an in-and-out carriage driveway, providing parking for several vehicles.

This leads to a stable yard, outbuildings and paddocks.

Formal gardens surround the property, with a front garden set behind a manicured hedge line.

The rear gardens include an extensive dining terrace leading to the lawn, featuring trees and shrubs, along with a large carp pond, a summerhouse and greenhouse.

Beyond the gardens are well-maintained paddocks set within post-and-rail fencing, surrounded by a walkway incorporating a woodland walk, chicken coop and an open-sided storage barn.

The nearby stable yard is a significant asset, having been expertly designed and constructed by the current owner.