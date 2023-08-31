An Edwardian country house with a heated outdoor swimming pool is now on the market.

The property is a detached village house in Dullingham, near Newmarket, with an extensive range of outbuildings, garages and an open sided barn

It is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £1,950,000.

Aynsley House, near Newmarket, is now on the market with Savills. Pictures: Savills

Sitting in a total of 3.68 acres including paddocks and orchards, the property has great views over the village of Dullingham from the paddock.

Lucy Banks, property agent, said: As soon as I pulled through the gates and onto the drive, I could tell that this was a very special house.

“The private gardens with heated pool, range of outbuildings and paddock offer the ideal package for a growing family. I can't wait to start arranging viewings.

With a total of six bedrooms, the accommodation flows well from the main reception hall with a front porch, oak flooring and a grand turning staircase with scroll detail.

To the right of this is the drawing room with a wide box bay window and an open fireplace with carved wooden surround, marble insets and hearth.

To the left is a playroom with a gas fireplace and another bay window.

In addition, there is a dining room with an Adams' style fireplace with marble insets and a slate hearth and a bay to the rear and connecting door to the pantry.

Also included is an impressive part panelled billiards room with high ceiling, window seats, a fireplace with raised hearth as well as a Severn woodburner, seating area and French doors to the garden.

The breakfast area houses a fitted dresser and side bay window, provides access to the pantry and dining room beyond and has an arched former chimney breast housing the oil fired Aga within the kitchen area on the far side.

Here there is a glazed lantern, an extensive range of painted floor and wall units providing cupboards and drawers, pull out larders, a central island with a granite worktop, as well as a twin Neff electric hob, microwave and oven space for dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

Steps from here lead directly to the vaulted upper garden room with a central glazed lantern, a wonderful family space which interconnects with the garden with underfloor heating, two sets of French doors, and a fireplace housing a Stovax woodburner.

On the first floor there is a spacious landing leading to the six double bedrooms - three with en suite bathrooms and a dressing room.

The front lawn with central steps, pillars and stone spheres give access to the front door and there are a useful range of former stables to the far side of the drive with three phase electricity which are ideal for a number of uses like workshops, car bay and stores.

There is a brick and pantiled former water tower building to the north which has further potential for annexe accommodation if required - a Certificate of Lawfulness for Residential Use has been granted and plans are available for inspection for this.

Sitting in a conservation area, there are mature gardens and grounds with lawns, ponds (one fish and one spring fed), a former air raid shelter and a heated swimming pool.

Also featured is a vegetable garden, greenhouse, garage, open bay cart shed, orchard and paddock - all which provide endless opportunities for a growing family.