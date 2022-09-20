A 100 acre Suffolk stud farm that is well placed to take advantage of Newmarket’s prominent position in the bloodstock world is on the market.

Willingham House stud farm in Brinkley, near Newmarket, has been used for the boarding of broodmares and the preparation of their offspring for sales for many years.

The property is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £4,300,000.

Originally built in the 1970s, Willingham House is a family house with up to seven bedrooms including the annexe, which is currently incorporated into the main house.

The property is just south of Brinkley and sits behind a high hedge well set back from Willingham Green Road.

The stud occupies most of the southern side of the village.

Flat and gently sloping, the land has been maintained to create the perfect environment for the rearing of young horses.

With a separate entrance, the stud farm buildings are in three main areas: The Main Yard (22 boxes including four foaling boxes), The Sand Yard (12 boxes) and The Isolation Yard (eight boxes).

For more information, contact Craig Robinson on 01473 234809 or 07812 965451.