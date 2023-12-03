A Georgian fronted house with six bedrooms near a Suffolk town is now on the market.

The Grove is a substantial country home situated in a conservation area on the edge of Brinkley, near Newmarket.

It is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £2,000,000.

Made up of rendered elevations beneath slate roofs, the property is listed Grade II as being of historic and architectural interest.

The front elevation has a hipped roof, sash windows and a pedimented doorcase with fluted columns incorporating a delightful patterned fanlight above a panelled door.

Property agent Lucy Banks said: “What an amazing opportunity for a buyer looking for a rural yet not isolated, accessible country retreat.”

Inside The Grove, the versatile accommodation comprises two styles, the elegant early 1800's addition with grand rooms and tall ceilings, cornicing, picture rails and deep skirtings to the front, whilst the earlier timber-framed section extends to the back.

Downstairs, the entrance has a worn flag stone floor and wonderfully tactile curved bannister rail to the part galleried landing above.

The hall is flanked by the drawing room and dining room with their marble fireplaces, the former having glazed French doors to the side and the latter, a discreet and useful serving hatch.

The snug sitting room has an open fireplace with wooden surround and mantle as well as garden access via ornate French doors.

Across from a side passage is the morning room with wooden flooring, a fireplace with partially carved mantle and French doors to the rear terrace.

The principal staircase leads to the front landing and two double bedrooms, the first with a twin aspect and an adjoining bathroom and the second with fitted cupboards, one of which incorporates a wash basin.

The half landing leads to the back of the house and an additional four bedrooms, one of which is used as the principal suite with an en suite bathroom, whilst another also overlooks the garden and has been more recently used as a study.

There is also a large family bathroom with a roll-topped bath and shower cubicle, an airing cupboard, and stairs up to a useful loft room.

Sipsey Cottage was formerly the coach house and now provides useful two bedroomed annexe accommodation over two floors, and is connected to mains drains and has an oil fired boiler.

A brick and flint garage building adjoins Sipsey Cottage and divides into two separately accessed areas, one with a sliding door and workshop.

The stable block is made up of three stables - the central one being two combined to form a larger one - and a separate double garage is used for storage.

To the back of the stables is a chicken run, fruit cage and an orchard with numerous apple trees and a plum tree.