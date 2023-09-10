A ‘prime’ private stud farm with a five-bedroom house in Suffolk is available on the market.

Gazeley Stud on the edge of the Gazeley, near Newmarket, includes a substantial house with five-bedrooms - all en suite, as well as 74 acres of land, 60 stables and 19 paddocks.

It is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £4,250,000.

Gazeley Stud near Newmarket became available on the market recently. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Originally part of the Phillips family’s Dalham Hall Stud, the property was snapped up in the 1970s by Pat McCalmont and has been the home of many racing stallions.

Oliver Carr, associate director with the rural agency team for Savills in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime stud and a fantastic house within close proximity to Newmarket – Britain’s largest racehorse training centre and the largest bloodstock breeding area in the country.

“A key feature is the variety and quality of the additional buildings, as well as the well-managed post and railed paddocks that provide plenty of shelter with mature trees and hedgerows. Due to a light stocking regime, the quality of the grazing is also outstanding.

The private stud farm includes a substantial house with five-bedrooms and 74 acres of land, 60 stables and 19 paddocks. Picture: Chris Rawlings

“As you would expect the equestrian facilities are well maintained and obviously well suited to their current use, however there is also potential for alternative uses, such as commercial storage or residential conversion for example, subject to obtaining the appropriate planning consents.”

Mr Carr also said the current owners, who bought Gazeley Stud in 2007, have maintained it beautifully and have been using it as a private stud for their own and clients' mares whilst also modernising and extending the house.

Built of brick under a tiled roof and totalling about 6,500 ft², the stud house is ideal for family living and entertaining.

The property is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £4,250,000. Picture: Chris Rawlings

The principal reception rooms enjoy uninterrupted views over the gardens and grounds and the reception hall with double height ceilings has timber flooring, silk wallpaper and a timber staircase.

On the first floor, there are five bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and the master bedroom has a dressing room with built-in storage.

Beyond the dining room, is a self-contained annexe with a separate access ideal for live-in staff or family members, which comprises an entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

A south facing garden is laid mostly to lawn interspersed with specimen trees including oak and beech and at the western end of the garden is the Pavilion with a terrace looking back to the house, as well as a timber framed summer house. ​​​​​​

The Pavilion is glass fronted, of shiplap timber under an asphalt roof, with bi-fold doors and a covered barbeque area to one side. There are two WCs, a sink and kitchenette with a dishwasher and built-in bar.