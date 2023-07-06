A Suffolk country home owned by a famous Italian jockey is now on the rental market.

Frankie Dettori, who recently won his ninth Ascot Gold Cup, and his wife Catherine, bought the seven-bedroom Hare Park Stud House in Six Mile Bottom, Newmarket in 2003.

As the racing legend is set to retire this year at the age of 52, fans can now rent the countryside estate for £15,000 a month on rental with Jackson-Stops.

Frankie Dettori and his wife Catherine, bought Hare Park Stud House in 2003. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Situated in an elevated setting amidst open countryside, the house enjoys far reaching westerly views to Cambridge and the surrounding countryside and landscapes.

After rebuilding it to suit their needs, the Dettoris’ five children have grown up, with only one son, Rocco, still living with them so the couple has pushed to downsize.

They have decided to rent the home rather than sell it, in case they can fill the house again in the future when they have grandchildren.

The countryside estate can rented for £15,000 a month on sale with Jackson-Stops. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Designed in the form of a country manor house in the classical Georgian style, the house features a symmetrical front facade with sash windows and Doric stone portico housing the front door.

The grand reception hall has an impressive sweeping marble staircase and solid oak floor and the double aspect sitting room has sash windows overlooking the gardens and fireplace with French doors to the side.

Zoe Everett, of Jackson-Stops, said: “This is an exceptionally rare opportunity that will appeal to tenants right across the UK as well as overseas, who have a keen love of horses, animals, sport and the great outdoors.

The Dettoris’ five children have grown up so the couple has now pushed to downsize. Picture: Jackson-Stops

“The location lends itself particularly well to anyone working in tech or life sciences, with easy access to both Cambridge and London.

“Being a contemporary country house, this property uniquely reflects the needs of today's modern family, being highly efficient without compromising on beauty and presence.”

A highlight of Hare Park Stud House is the cinema room - apparently Mr Dettori's favourite room where he keeps his trophies.

Also included in the property is a games room, study and seven bedrooms, six of which have ensuites and walk-in wardrobes.

The property is designed in the form of a country manor house in the classical Georgian style. Picture: Jackson-Stops

Outside, a large terrace adjoins the house and leads to the heated swimming pool, providing an impressive setting for alfresco dining and entertaining.

The equestrian facilities include a stable block with five 12x12 stables, hay store, three wood chip turnouts, seven paddocks enclosed by post and rail fencing which total 3.32 acres with two further donkey stables.

Born in Milan, Dettori went to Newmarket aged 14 to work first as a stable lad and fast-forward a career now spanning over 35 years, he has been a British flat racing Champion Jockey three times in 1994, 1995 and 2004.

He has ridden the winners of 287 Group 1 races including 23 winners of the British Classic Races and his most celebrated achievement was riding all seven winners on British Festival of Racing Day at Ascot Racecourse on September 28, 1996.

The racing icon announced his plans to retire in December last year and will finish off his farewell tour in November.