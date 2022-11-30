A huge Suffolk country home that has a tennis court and a former golf course is now on the market.

Underwood Hall in Westley Waterless, near Newmarket, forms part of a larger estate which has been owned by the same family for over 100 years.

The property is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £3,950,000.

Underwood Hall is a country home in Westley Waterless near Newmarket. Picture: Savills

Lucy Banks, property agent, said: "I was so surprised to find this amazing country house in such an incredible quiet yet convenient rural location.

"I love the grandeur and splendid proportions of the main reception rooms and the drawing room and principal bedroom suite are particularly special.

"The phenomenal amount of flexibility on offer here with an array of flexible outbuildings and former golf course is a special treat."

Sitting in an elevated, rural location on the outskirts of the village of Westley Waterless, the original property of Underwood Hall - known by the family as The Cottage - is thought to have been Victorian.

Over the last six decades, it has been considerably extended, particularly in the 1970s where it was extended on both sides, especially the right side with a vast new number of rooms.

It means there is now a rare opportunity for someone to buy the versatile and spacious country house with lots of potential.

A beautifully proportioned drawing room is part of the extensions, as well as two ground-floor studies and a master bedroom with a bathroom, shower room and two dressing areas.

The drawing room has a wonderfully high ceiling and deep sash windows overlooking the gardens and contains a central marble fireplace, arched display niches and secret doors either side of the fireplace to the double aspect library.

Overlooking the drive and grounds is the dining room which is fitted with a variety of bookcases.

At the far end, it leads into the kitchen, which has been fitted out with a range of cabinets and cupboards, as well as marble worktops, a central island – with its own warming oven and wine storage – and a good-sized larder.

One of the new extensions set up a a billiard room at the rear of the property. Picture: Savills

A children's wing and porch have been added and more recently, a purpose-built games room linked to the main house, offering several cloakroom areas as well as a bar.

An array of features throughout include deep skirtings, panelled doors, cornicing, architraves, sash windows and a variety of open fireplaces, including a particularly impressive carved wooden surround in the billiard room.

There are nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread out over the three floors of Underwood Hall.

The property looks over 20 acres of gardens and grounds, which includes the tennis court and former golf course, as well as mature woodland.

The sale also includes a variety of outbuildings, with a separate studio and coach house available, and a Grade II listed barn that could be converted.

For more information, contact Craig Robinson on 01473 234809 or 07812 965451.