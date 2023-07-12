A Suffolk property that is one of only 12 official ‘chocolate box’ cottages that Cadbury’s featured on their finest chocolate boxes in the late 1800’s is now on the market.

Weavers Cottage, in Stradishall near Newmarket, is a Grade II detached period cottage with four bedrooms.

After remaining under the same ownership for the last 20 years, the property is now on sale with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £799,950.

Weavers Cottage is tucked away in the quaint village of Stradishall, with Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds close by. Picture: Jackson-Stops

The term ‘chocolate box’ originates from late Victorian times and a typical chocolate box home has features such as a thatched roof, decorative leadwork windows, trees and flowers, and are quirky, charming and idyllic properties..

Built in the late Victorian period by George Cadbury, Bourneville’s high-quality houses were constructed to house the workers at Cadbury’s nearby factory and other families from the back streets of Birmingham.

Letting the homes for a low rent, Cadbury’s socially responsible aim was to house people on lower incomes and when these scenic images began appearing on Cadbury’s packaging, the term ‘chocolate box’ cottage was coined.

Weavers Cottage extends to 2,289 sq ft, with brick elevations under a thatched roof and contains a wealth of period features including fireplaces, exposed timbers and an oil fired central heating.

The large double aspect sitting room, dining room and family roomall have a brick and timber fireplace as well as a solid English oak floor.

The kitchen/breakfast room contains wood worktops, a Belfast ceramic sink and integrated appliances including a two oven La Canche cooker.

With two staircases to the first floor and two landings, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom which has a bath and shower attachment, wash basin, toilet, heated towel rail and extractor fan.

Outside, the private enclosed back garden has a paved terrace, well maintained lawn, well stocked flower and shrub beds, a pond and two garden sheds.

The garden has three separate seating areas on three separate levels, one terraced for barbecues, one shady space at the far end of the garden and one next to a well-stocked pond, with large koi carp and waterfall.

A highlight of the property is a working fountain focal piece, through the charming established rose arch.

Situated in a rural location in Stradishall, it has Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds close by for a range of local facilities including shopping, hotels, restaurants, schools and leisure facilities, with health clubs and swimming pools.