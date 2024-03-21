A Grade II listed house with six bedrooms and a swimming pool is now on the market near Newmarket.

Moulton Hall is a fine example of Queen Anne architecture with an array of outbuildings including a coach house, studio, annexe and stables.

It is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £4,000,000.

Moulton Hall is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £4,000,000. Pictures: Savills

Set within grounds extending to just over three and a half acres in total, the property, with three floors, is at the very centre of the village of Moulton.

The Queen Anne style refers to the English Baroque architecture which was seen in Britain around the reign of Queen Anne between 1702 and 1714.

It also describes the revived form of this style which became popular during the last quarter of the 19th century.

The Grade II listed house has six bedrooms and an array of outbuildings

Property agent Ben Smith said: “Picture perfect is the best way for me to describe this fabulous home.

“I am just struck every time I visit by its warmth, class and sheer beauty throughout.”

Original parts of Moulton Hall date back to the mid-18th century with further additions in the 19th and 20th century.

The home is set within grounds extending to just over three and a half acres in total

The striking red brick elevations and pitched tiled roofs sets it apart from other homes in the village.

The entrance hall gives full access to the array of ground floor accommodation which includes the snug with its pristine wood panelling centred around the inviting open fireplace.

On the opposite side of the hall is the formal dining room with dual entrances offering a great entertaining space with the backdrop of the front lawn visible from two full height windows.

The sitting room is awash with natural light while benefiting from views across the back gardens and the conservatory is laid with stone floors and offers panoramic views across the grounds.

There is a heated swimming pool at the centre of the gardens with a pool house next to it

A well-crafted kitchen/breakfast room is a large communal space combining the fully fitted kitchen and family area that has plenty of room with a breakfast table and additional seating.

Leading to the first floor landing is a sweeping staircase that gives access to three double bedrooms including the extensive principal suite.

A main feature of the property, the principal suite has an en suite bathroom and a dual aspect sleeping area that has views across the front gardens.

The stairs continue up to the second floor which offers a brilliant space for children with two sizeable double bedrooms.

Original parts of Moulton Hall date back to the mid-18th century

A further bedroom area offers a versatile space that could be utilised as a playroom or den as well as hosting sleepovers.

Moulton Hall has an array of additional accommodation and outbuildings including the coach house in the front courtyard driveway which offers good rental income as a rentable property as well as potential accommodation for a family member or staff.

It’s set over two floors and comprises a reception room, kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

To the back of the property is a converted barn which now incorporates a self-contained one bedroom annexe offering a well-proportioned guest accommodation.

"Picture perfect is the best way for me to describe this fabulous home"

The stable block completes the outbuildings with its own tack and feed room which provides fully accessible loft storage and five individual boxes with a covered walkway.

A heated swimming pool sits at the centre of the gardens surrounded by a stoned terrace and enclosed to create privacy along with a pool house which can be opened up to create a generous entertaining space.

The enclosed tennis court sits behind the swimming pool and is laid with an artificial surface so it can become a multi-purpose sports area.

To the back of the grounds are additional large stores, growing areas and a greenhouse as well as purpose built dog kennels.