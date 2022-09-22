A Suffolk house that was formerly the home of a Champion Racehorse Trainer is now on the market.

Mesnil Warren, on Bury Road in Newmarket, was originally owned by George Lambton, who was a British thoroughbred racehorse trainer in the early 1900s.

The property is now on sale with Savills with a guide price of £2,750,000.

Mesnil Warren is home to eight bedrooms and has views over Newmarket heath and Warren Hill gallops.

Constructed of brick under a tiled roof, the house has extensive accommodation laid out over three floors.

A particularly nice feature of the property is the main drawing room which has a tall, panelled ceiling, open fireplace and wide bays to front and rear.

There is also a floodlit hard tennis court situated in front of the outbuildings.

For more information, contact Craig Robinson on 01473 234809 or 07812 965451.