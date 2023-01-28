In its heyday this Newmarket home would have been one of Bury Road’s most desirable residences.

But, as recent decades have ticked by, time has caught up with seven-bedroom Victorian villa, Eastcote, and, while it has stood empty over the past few years, nature has begun to reclaim it with ivy now smothering much of the brickwork and a tree growing through one of the rooms.

Now, however, the future is looking much brighter for the house which, having been on the market for a few months with an asking price of £525,000, has been sold by Newmarket agents Cheffins. After refurbishment its new owners could easily double their money.

Eastcote, in Bury Road, Newmarket

The doorway to Victorian villa Eastcote, 45 Bury Road, Newmarket

The house has over 3,000sqft of accommodation

The house is in need of complete refurbishment and parts of it have been reclaimed by vegetation

It also comes with its own stable block

The refurbishment would have to be extensive

A stained glass window is a reminder of the house’s better days

Once known as Glenara, the house’s previous occupants included Captain Ronald Dewhurst, who lived there while training at Bedford Lodge stables between 1904 and 1920.

Two doors away, at Marchetta, a previous occupant was Classic- winning jockey Fred Lester Rickaby, uncle of Lester Piggott and, making up the line of villas, was Vaucluse, named after Rickaby’s 1915 1,000 Guineas winner and whose previous owners included Classic winning jockey and trainer Harry Wragg and Kentucky Derby winning jockey George Archibald.