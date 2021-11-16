It may have been built in 1907, but Barton House, at Barton Mills, has everything required for modern country living – a superb kitchen/breakfast room, library, play room and home gym and more.

The property, originally called Holmleigh, was constructed for a local land agent and has previously been used as a school and was also requisitioned during the war.

The house, which is being marketed by Jackson-Stops, with a guide price of £1.5 million, has undergone a comprehensive programme of restoration and modernisation since the current owner bought it 10 years ago.

Barton House, Barton Mills. Jackson-Stops (53027131)

The accommodation, which has an approximate floor area of 8,347sqft, comprises, on the ground floor, a reception hall, four reception rooms, study, library, kitchen/breakfast room and laundry/utility room.

The first floor has a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, five further bedrooms, playroom/bedroom 7 and family bathroom.

The second floor has a large open plan gym, two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Barton House, Barton Mills. Jackson-Stops (53027137)

Outside, Barton House sits in private grounds of around 2.2 acres at the end of a sweeping gravel driveway. There is an integral double garage with up and over electric doors.

-- 01638 662231 / jackson-stops.co.uk

