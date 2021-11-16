£1.5 million Edwardian country house at Barton Mills has eight bedrooms and sits in grounds of more than two acres
It may have been built in 1907, but Barton House, at Barton Mills, has everything required for modern country living – a superb kitchen/breakfast room, library, play room and home gym and more.
The property, originally called Holmleigh, was constructed for a local land agent and has previously been used as a school and was also requisitioned during the war.
The house, which is being marketed by Jackson-Stops, with a guide price of £1.5 million, has undergone a comprehensive programme of restoration and modernisation since the current owner bought it 10 years ago.
The accommodation, which has an approximate floor area of 8,347sqft, comprises, on the ground floor, a reception hall, four reception rooms, study, library, kitchen/breakfast room and laundry/utility room.
The first floor has a master bedroom with en-suite shower room, five further bedrooms, playroom/bedroom 7 and family bathroom.
The second floor has a large open plan gym, two further bedrooms and a shower room.
Outside, Barton House sits in private grounds of around 2.2 acres at the end of a sweeping gravel driveway. There is an integral double garage with up and over electric doors.
-- 01638 662231 / jackson-stops.co.uk
