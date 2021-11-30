This stunning home, with over eight acres of land, is tucked away in a quiet corner of Suffolk.

The Gainsborough Wing of Exning House, in Cotton End Road, Newmarket, is a well-presented property with a cinema room, wine cellar and gym set across four floors, while in the communal area lies a tennis court.

Marketed by Savills, the house currently has a guide price of £1,650,000.

One of the bathrooms. Picture: Savills

The property is immaculately furnished throughout, adding to its luxury appeal.

On the ground floor, there is a drawing room, a 'beautifully' fitted kitchen - featuring granite work surfaces and a central island - a reception hall with stairs leading to the second floor.

Below, there is a spacious cinema room, games room and gym, accompanied by a wine cellar.

The reception hall at Exning House. Picture: Savills

Adorned by a beautiful chandelier, the 'magnificent' staircase oozes class, showing that this property is fit for someone who enjoys the finer things in life.

The stairs lead to five spacious bedrooms set across two floors.

Outside, Exning House extends across a vast area of land, with a private drive sweeping through the centre.

The kitchen. Picture: Savills

The wine cellar. Picture: Savills

The cinema room. Picture: Savills

The gym. Picture: Savills