Work on building a drive-through coffee shop in a Suffolk town has started a year after planning consent was granted.

Costa Coffee applied for permission to build a new branch on Newmarket's Studlands Retail Park early last year and they were given the green light to go ahead by West Suffolk Council in July 2022 despite concerns having been raised over traffic congestion.

Now work has begun in a corner of the Homebase store car park adjacent to Studlands Park Avenue alongside the roundabout on the A142 Fordham Road.

Images of the new Costa Coffee Drive-through on the Studlands Retail Park, Newmarket. Pictures: Phil Fuller

The road is being laid on the development at the former Hatchfields Farm site, where hundreds of new homes are set to be built. Pictures: Phil Fuller

It is opposite the former Hatchfields Farm site where construction work has recently started on hundreds of new homes.

Newmarket drone operator Phil Fuller, who has recently acquired a new drone, took a picture of the site at the weekend which clearly shows that groundwork is well underway although information about when the first cups of coffee will be served is currently not available.