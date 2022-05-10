A senior police officer has admitted mistakes were made in dealing with reports of domestic abuse prior to the murder of Newmarket mother-of-two Clare Nash.

Giving evidence at the inquest into Ms Nash's death at her Brickfields Avenue home in January 2019, Det Supt David Giles from Suffolk Police, said the errors were due to staffing shortages when incidents had been reported the month before Ms Nash was stabbed and strangled by her former partner, Charles Jessop in front of her young son.

The inquest jury at Ipswich heard today heard how student officer, PC Nathan Butcher, had been called to a domestic incident between Ms Nash and Jessop on December 4, 2019, but he had put his crime report in the wrong folder and his subsequent transfer from Bury St Edmunds to Mildenhall for training purposes meant the mistake was not spotted for more than two weeks.

Video footage picked up on PC Butcher’s bodycam was also not marked as being required as evidence when being downloaded, causing it to be automatically deleted after 28 days.

The inquest also heard the only sergeant overseeing the case was also filling in as acting sergeant and, although qualified, had limited experience in the role.

The court was told that a request from Ms Nash in early December that police talk to Jessop about his behaviour did not happen due to police procedures.

“Domestic violence policies are not simple, because an informal chat would not be under caution and would not be admissible in court and may alert the perpetrator to the fact the victim had spoken to police and could cause further domestic issues for them,” said Mr Giles.

“We are more robust than that in our response, in that we would look, arrest, and question someone formally rather than talk to them informally.”

He went on to explain that full disclosure of Jessop’s criminal history relating to domestic abuse was not offered to Ms Nash as it appeared she was already aware he had a history of violent behaviour.

When asked about the supervision of the case after it had been placed in the wrong online folder, he said: “It should have been reallocated to the neighbourhood response team tray. The lack of staffing meant that a small mistake grew.”

The risk assessment of Clare Nash as medium was also mentioned by Mr Giles in his evidence. He said such assessments were very difficult for police officers and were based on a number of different factors.

He stated that recommendations made by the Independent Office of Police Conduct had resulted in changes being made in how police teams functioned in relation to domestic violence cases and how student officers were tutored.

That training was also being undertaken with magistrates in relation to protection plans and orders, Mr Giles added.

“There are lots of changes and tweaks in motion, some of those have been achieved, some are a work in progress and many of those are as a result of Clare’s murder,” he said.

Coroner Jacqueline Devonish asked him whether Ms Nash’s death could have been prevented had the police acted differently in their handling of two incidents in December.

“A number of small things went wrong and perhaps could have been done better," he said. "They could have made a difference. I can’t say they would. I can say that they could.”

The coroner is expected to sum up tomorrow before the jury retires to consider its verdict.

