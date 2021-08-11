A Newmarket school has built a sensory garden thanks to a donation made by a developer.

Newmarket’s Laureate Academy opened the garden this summer after a £1,500 donation from CALA North Home Counties had made the project possible.

Brimming with calming flowers and scented herbs, the new sensory garden will be utilised by the children as an outdoor classroom and a quiet place of contemplation.

The garden is also expected to have a further positive impact of supporting the area’s pollinating insects, delivering a boost to local biodiversity, as David Perkins, Laureate Community Academy’s Headteacher, explained.

“On behalf of the school, we’d all like to say a huge thank you to the team for helping deliver the project for the children – it will be an excellent asset for them to enjoy for many more years to come and a welcome boost to the school’s biodiversity credentials.

“The idea of a sensory garden came about as a result of our Year 6 House Captains, who have worked hard to deliver a legacy at the school for future pupils to benefit from, after they move onto secondary.

“This year, they decided to convert our old allotment area into a sensory garden for children to enjoy at lunchtimes, as well as being used as an outdoor classroom. The funding from CALA was a huge boost, as the sensory garden build wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the bursary we received.”

