A road was shut following a serious collision involving two cars near Newmarket.

Police were called at about 10.22pm yesterday to a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Touran in Cotton End Road, Exning.

The fire and ambulance service were also sent to the scene.

Cotton End Road in Exning was closed after a serious collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Touran. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Cotton End Road was closed between Landwade Road and Red House Stud and diversions were put in place.

Officers handed the incident over to Suffolk Highways who assessed the scene.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said there were injuries but was unable to comment further.