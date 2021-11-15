Part of the A14 is closed this evening following a serious crash.

The eastbound carriageway of the road is blocked between junction 35, Stow Cum Quay A1303, and junction 37, Newmarket A142.

The A11 is also closed northbound between the A1304 and the A14 due to this incident.

Traffic on the A14 is being diverted via the A1303 and A1304 towards Newmarket, and then the A142 to re-join the A14 at J37.

Traffic on the A11 is being diverted via the A1303 and A1304 towards Newmarket, and then the A142 to re-join the A14 at J37.

Suffolk Police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team are currently at the scene. Highways England traffic officers are also on their way to assist.

Due to the nature of this incident the authorities are not able to advise how long the closure is likely to remain in place.

Road users are advised to expect delays on the approach to the incident and allow extra time for their journeys.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes above normal journey times and 2.5 miles of congestion.

