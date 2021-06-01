A11 shut between Worlington and Barton Mills after serious crash
Published: 08:10, 01 June 2021
| Updated: 08:47, 01 June 2021
A serious crash involving a car and a lorry shut the A11 northbound carriageway this morning.
The road is was closed between between the B1085 (at Red Lodge) and the A1065 (Barton Mills, but has now reopened.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area as delays built in the area, but these are now gradually subsiding.
Emergency services including Suffolk Police attended the incident to arrange recovery and clear-up works.
