These seven Newmarket 'cheap eat' restaurants could be the perfect choice for a meal on a budget
With the price of everything increasing, it can be difficult to find a cheap but tasty place to dine out that fits into your budget.
But look no further, as we have devised this list of seven 'cheap eat' locations in Newmarket, according to TripAdvisor reviews.
These eateries promise quality without the high price tag and offer everything from light bites and lunches to hot meals and treats...
1. Street Cafe Restaurant
This High Street cafe is popular with Newmarket residents, gaining a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor.
Reviewers also rate this eatery 4.5 stars for value, with a menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink options starting from just a few pounds.
Tuck into a chicken BLT, barbecue wings or avocado toast here without breaking the bank.
2. Waggon and Horses
Waggon and Horses pub, also in High Street, is listed with a price range of £3 to £10, so a quick bite to eat doesn't have to cost a pretty penny here.
The breakfast is popular with TripAdvisor users, some of whom call it the best in town, and many of which praise the value for money.
A full English starts from £5.50 and sandwiches begin at £4.
3. The Bushel
Another popular choice with 4.5 stars from 67 reviewers, The Bushel is deemed a cheaper option on the website.
The pub has been praised for its roast dinners, with a lunch menu on its website offering £6 a head or two for £10.
Childrens meals are just £3.45 here, so it could be a great option for a family meal without a huge price tag.
4. Studland House
Studland House offers chinese and cantonese cuisine from its Brickfields Avenue location.
With a rating of 4.5 and 4 stars for value, reviewers have called the food 'tasty' and praised the big portions.
One wrote: "I've been enjoying takeaways from here for the last 25 years, and never had a bad one! Best Chinese in Newmarket hands down!"
5. The Golden Lion
The Golden Lion Wetherspoon has a price range listed from £2 to £12.
The restaurant, known for its value meals, cheap pints and drinks, has 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor.
Wetherspoons serves everything from burgers to pasta and curry, and is a favourite for those trying to save a few pennies while enjoying a meal out.
6. Caffe Nero
Caffe Nero in the High Street made the cheap eats list with options starting from just a few pounds.
Serving coffee, snacks and lunch options including paninis and sandwiches, this could be a good choice for a cheaper lunch on the go.
7. Rumbles Fish Bar
For a fish supper on a budget, Rumbles Fish Bar in High Street could be a great choice.
This fish and chip shop has 4 stars on TripAdvisor and 4 stars for its value for money. Reviewers have praised big portions and friendly staff.