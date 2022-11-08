With the price of everything increasing, it can be difficult to find a cheap but tasty place to dine out that fits into your budget.

But look no further, as we have devised this list of seven 'cheap eat' locations in Newmarket, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

These eateries promise quality without the high price tag and offer everything from light bites and lunches to hot meals and treats...

Breakfast, lunch and dinner options can be found for less in the town

1. Street Cafe Restaurant

This High Street cafe is popular with Newmarket residents, gaining a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor.

Reviewers also rate this eatery 4.5 stars for value, with a menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner and drink options starting from just a few pounds.

Street Cafe in High Street, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

Tuck into a chicken BLT, barbecue wings or avocado toast here without breaking the bank.

2. Waggon and Horses

Waggon and Horses pub, also in High Street, is listed with a price range of £3 to £10, so a quick bite to eat doesn't have to cost a pretty penny here.

The breakfast is popular with TripAdvisor users, some of whom call it the best in town, and many of which praise the value for money.

Waggon and Horses, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

A full English starts from £5.50 and sandwiches begin at £4.

3. The Bushel

Another popular choice with 4.5 stars from 67 reviewers, The Bushel is deemed a cheaper option on the website.

The pub has been praised for its roast dinners, with a lunch menu on its website offering £6 a head or two for £10.

Childrens meals are just £3.45 here, so it could be a great option for a family meal without a huge price tag.

4. Studland House

Studland House, Newmarket. Picture: Google maps

Studland House offers chinese and cantonese cuisine from its Brickfields Avenue location.

With a rating of 4.5 and 4 stars for value, reviewers have called the food 'tasty' and praised the big portions.

One wrote: "I've been enjoying takeaways from here for the last 25 years, and never had a bad one! Best Chinese in Newmarket hands down!"

5. The Golden Lion

The Golden Lion Wetherspoon. Picture: Google maps

The Golden Lion Wetherspoon has a price range listed from £2 to £12.

The restaurant, known for its value meals, cheap pints and drinks, has 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

Wetherspoons serves everything from burgers to pasta and curry, and is a favourite for those trying to save a few pennies while enjoying a meal out.

6. Caffe Nero

Caffe Nero, High Street. Picture: Google maps

Caffe Nero in the High Street made the cheap eats list with options starting from just a few pounds.

Serving coffee, snacks and lunch options including paninis and sandwiches, this could be a good choice for a cheaper lunch on the go.

7. Rumbles Fish Bar

Rumbles Fish Bar. Picture: Google maps

For a fish supper on a budget, Rumbles Fish Bar in High Street could be a great choice.

This fish and chip shop has 4 stars on TripAdvisor and 4 stars for its value for money. Reviewers have praised big portions and friendly staff.