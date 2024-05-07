Seven people were taken to hospital after a critical incident near Newmarket.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called at 4.22pm on Sunday to reports of a collision in Fordham Road, between Newmarket and Fordham.

It declared a critical incident and sent two East Anglian Air Ambulances, Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, the hazardous area response team, seven ambulances and two ambulance officer vehicles.

Seven people were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulances.

Police and the fire service also attended.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it was called at 4.23pm to a two-vehicle collision.

Three people were rescued.

Five crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended.



