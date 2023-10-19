Newmarket Academy has been included in the latest Government list of schools containing a lightweight form of concrete.

The secondary school, which is run by Unity Schools Partnership, has appeared in the Department for Education list of settings with confirmed RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete), which was published this week.

The information says all pupils are in face-to-face education.

Newmarket Academy. Picture: Mark Westley

A letter to parents, from headteacher Martin Witter, said the school found some RAAC in one building three years ago and took necessary action to put in extra ceiling supports to remove any risk.

A Department for Education surveyor visited the school earlier this term and confirmed that with the action taken, the building continued to be entirely safe.

“We heard at the end of last week that the Department for Education had decided that all RAAC will be removed from schools,” said Mr Witter.

“This is not urgent work but will be planned and scheduled at a time to cause the least disruption to the school.”

The building work will be carried out in due course and the school is ‘entirely safe for continued use’.

Other Suffolk schools already confirmed to contain RAAC are Stowupland High School, near Stowmarket, Farlingaye High School, in Woodbridge, Hadleigh High School, in Hadleigh, near Sudbury, Claydon High School, near Ipswich, East Bergholt High School, and Thurston Community College, near Bury St Edmunds.

However, remedial works have already taken place at Thurston and the areas have been signed off as safe to use.

Steeple Bumpstead Primary School, near Haverhill, is also on the Government list, as of September 14.