Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash on the A14 at Newmarket.

A HGV was involved in a collision with two other vehicles eastbound where the A14 merges with the A11.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said it was alerted at 11.52am and there was damage to the central reservation.

The incident is eastbound where the A14 merges with the A11 in Newmarket. Picture: Google and istock

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.51am with three crews from Burwell, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket dispatched.

A spokesperson said four people were involved.

Two people were trapped and firefighters rescued them by removing the roof of one of the vehicles.

Two other people were being seen by the ambulance service.

National Highways said two lanes were closed eastbound between junction 36 near Bottisham and junction 37 at Newmarket.

A spokesperson said there were 60 minute delays with tailbacks to junction 35.