There are severe delays on part of the A14 in Suffolk with one lane closed due to a broken down lorry.

Officers were called shortly before 6am to the incident in lane one of the major route heading westbound at junction 40, outside Higham, between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

A National Highways spokesperson said there were delays of 30 minutes.

Picture: Highways England

There are several police units at the scene with officers waiting for recovery.

The lorry had a tyre blowout.

According to the AA traffic map, there are long queues on the A14 stretching back past Risby towards Bury St Edmunds.