Severe delays have been reported on the A14 due to a shed load of hay bales in the carriageway.

The major route was closed westbound, between junction 39 at Kentford and junction 38 at Newmarket, at about 5am today.

Police are at the scene of the incident and National Highways area team crews have been dispatched to assist.

There are severe delays on the A14 at Kentford due to a shed load of hay bales in the carriagaway. Picture: National Highways

Traffic has also been stopped by officers on the A11 south.

A National Highways spokesperson said there are currently delays of 30 minutes above expected journey times on the A14 westbound approaching Kentford.

Crews are working to clear the obstruction but due to the large quantity of hay bales, specialist equipment has been requested.

Road users are advised to follow the below diversion:

-Exit the A14 at junction 39 Kentford and follow the B1506 through Kentford to its junction with the A1304.

-At the junction, turn left and continue on the A1304 to the roundabout at the clock tower.

-At the roundabout, take the third exit and continue on the A142 to rejoin the A14 westbound at junction 37