Two lanes are shut and severe delays have been reported on the A14 after a car crashed into the central reservation.

Police were called at 2.10pm to the single-vehicle collision on the eastbound road, near junction 37 at Newmarket.

Lanes two and three are closed and there are delays of at least 50 minutes in the area.

Two lanes have been closed and severe delays have been reported on the A14 at Newmarket after a car crashed into the central reservation barrier. Picture: National Highways

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said the central reservation had been damaged, with debris on both sides of the road.

One vehicle was hit by debris in the westbound carriageway.

There are no reported injuries.

Suffolk Highways has been made aware and recovery has been called.

According to the AA traffic map, there are long queues along the A14.