Severe delays have been reported on part of the A14 due to a lorry that has broken down and lost a tyre.

Lanes one and two are shut on the major route eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37 near Newmarket.

A National Highways spokesperson said there are delays of more than 30 minutes above normal travel time.

Recovery is at the scene.

According to the AA traffic map, there are long queues along the A14 backing up towards Bottisham.

The map has also reported a crash on the A14 westbound at junction 38 which is causing delays.