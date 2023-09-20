A lane has reopened on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash this morning outside a Suffolk town.

Police were called shortly after 7am today to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into the central reservation on the A14 westbound, between junction 39 and junction 38, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for National Highways has confirmed the lane has reopened following earlier long delays for motorists and miles of congestion.

Police were called this morning to reports of a car that crashed into the central reservation on the A14 westbound, near Newmarket. Picture: National Highways

The road had earlier been partially blocked and was severely affecting traffic heading into and out of Newmarket.