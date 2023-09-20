A14 lane reopened after car crashed into central reservation outside Newmarket causing long delays between Kentford and Exning
Published: 07:39, 20 September 2023
| Updated: 09:23, 20 September 2023
A lane has reopened on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash this morning outside a Suffolk town.
Police were called shortly after 7am today to reports of a vehicle that had crashed into the central reservation on the A14 westbound, between junction 39 and junction 38, near Newmarket.
A spokesperson for National Highways has confirmed the lane has reopened following earlier long delays for motorists and miles of congestion.
The road had earlier been partially blocked and was severely affecting traffic heading into and out of Newmarket.