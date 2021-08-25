Traffic is at a standstill on the A14 near Newmarket after a rush hour crash blocked the road.

Drivers on the eastbound carriageway heading towards Bury St Edmunds are facing serious delays due to a two-lorry crash just after junction 37.

Police were called to the scene at 7.20am following reports of two lorries having collided.

Traffic is at a standstill on the A14 near Newmarket after a rush hour crash blocked the road. Picture: Phil Fuller

A police spokesman said no one was injured but the vehicles were damaged.

She said: "There is some debris so the road is closed for clean-up."

