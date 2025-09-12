Severe delays have been reported on the A14 and the central reservation has been damaged following a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police were called at 9.40am to the major route westbound at junction 38 near Newmarket and the A11 near Red Lodge.

The car involved in the crash is awaiting recovery.

Police were called at 9.40am to a two-vehicle crash on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: iStock

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said Suffolk Highways has been called as the central reservation has been damaged.

There are no reported injuries.

According to the AA traffic map, there are queues along the A14 outside Kentford and also along the A1304.