Severe delays on A14 eastbound at Newmarket as emergency services attend crash between lorry and car
Published: 19:30, 26 April 2021
| Updated: 19:42, 26 April 2021
Drivers travelling into Suffolk are facing severe delays after a crash between a lorry and a car on the A14.
Emergency services were called to the scene near junction 36 on the eastbound carriageway earlier this evening.
Three fire crews were called to the scene around 6.30pm and helped to release one person from a vehicle.
The person was then left in the care of paramedics.
According to the AA Route Planner, drivers are facing 'severe delays' due to the road being blocked and traffic is travelling at an average speed of 10mph.
Cambridgeshire Police have been approached for comment.
