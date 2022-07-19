Lawyers for the prosecution and defence today delivered closing remarks in the trial of a man accused of engaging in sexual activity with an underage girl from Newmarket.

In the dock at Ipswich Crown Court is Michael Savage, 34, of Garden Court, Burwell.

Savage has been charged with two counts of sexual assault over allegations he engaged in intercourse with a 14-year-old.

Michael Savage, 34, of Garden Court, Burwell, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault

The prosecution claims that, after meeting the girl at a shop in 2018, the defendant pursued her over an extended period of time, spending over £300 on gifts.

This included an iPhone, which, the prosecution argue, Savage purchased for the girl so that he could communicate her without her family knowing.

A number of texts from a phone belonging to the defendant were read out in court yesterday.

In these, the sender proclaimed their 'love' for the girl, and threatened to take their own life if she did not agree to meet up with them.

After being arrested, Savage told police that he did not send the texts, and that the device they were sent from had been stolen.

He maintains that the relationship he had with the girl was non-sexual, and that he believed her to be 16.

But prosecutor Richard Potts said: "The prosecution suggests to you that you may have little doubt that this [sexual activity] did, in fact, happen."

In regards to Savage, Mr Potts asked: "Why would he spend £240 on a phone for a person he barely knows? Why would he launch into declarations of love on the first day the phone is used?"

In addition to the texts, Mr Potts drew attention to a 'love letter' from Savage found in the girl's possession.

Savage has confirmed he wrote the letter, but insists it was not a romantic gesture, and that he only 'loved' the girl as a friend.

Defending, Ruth Becker set out to highlight inconsistencies in the girl's account.

She said: "It's probably fair to say that neither the defendant nor the complainant are particular good with timeframes.

"From the complainant, there's been suggestions of things happening over weeks, happening over days. One witness suggested he was under the impression her and Michael had known each-other for a matter of months!

"We've got a spectrum there for a matter of days to a matter of months."

Mrs Becker suggested Savage could have been reasonably led to believe the girl was 16 - even though the defendant denies having sex with her.

She noted that the only evidence the girl disclosed her true age was provided by the complainant herself when interviewed by police.

She said: "Whilst it's still not right for a 30-year-old man to be in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl, that's not the criminality that's alleged.

"The criminality that's alleged was having sex with her knowing she was 14. Wouldn't it be reasonable to think that she told him she was older than 14?"

Rounding off the trial, Judge Emma Peters told jurors that they would be sent out to deliberate tomorrow.