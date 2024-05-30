A memorial afternoon tea will be held at Newmarket Day Centre today to remember regular Mavis Hickling.

Mavis died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, March 25 after a short illness. She was 86.

Although no formal funeral service was held, her neighbour in Rowley Drive, Emma Richardson wanted friends to have the opportunity to share their memories of Mavis who was well known in the town and to a generation of Newmarket’s racing community.

Mavis Hickling who will remembered at Newmarket Day Centre today

Hailing originally from Yorkshire, Mavis moved to the Newmarket area and she and her late husband Peter, who was a starting stalls team leader lived first in Cheveley before they moved to Rowley Drive where they were to live for the rest of their lives.

Mavis always loved racing and among the trainers she worked for was Bill O’Gorman.

In the later years of her life she was a familiar figure riding her bicycle into town and later walking along the High Street, with the help of her walking frame, often stopping to chat outside Greggs with the many people she knew.

Emma had known Mavis for more than 40 years.

When she lost her mum when she was just a child, Mavis had stepped in to help keeping an eye on Emma for her dad, the late George Witt.

And as Emma grew up, the roles were reversed and she looked after Mavis.

“She was always very caring to me as she was to so many people,” said Emma. “She was a lovely lady and she will be much missed.”

She is survived by her son Neil and grandson Peter.

Mavis had faced great sadness in her own life with the death of her daughter, Angie, but she always had a smile for everyone.

Anyone who knew Mavis is welcome at the day centre today from 1.30pm.