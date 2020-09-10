Staff at Newmarket’s National Horse Racing Museum have been rocked by the sudden resignation of its chief executive, Professor Steven Parissien, who has stood down after just 17 months in the post.

Dr Parissien, who took over from Chris Garibaldi, had recently overseen the complete re-branding of what was the National Heritage Centre for Horseracing and Sporting Art, which saw the Palace Street complex revert back to its original name.

In a statement, the trustees said: “We can confirm that the National Horse Racing Museum’s chief executive, Dr Steven Parissien, met the museum’s chairman of trustees, Stephen Bourne, last week and tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the board.”

Mr Bourne said the museum had been ‘fortunate to find Dr Parissien last year with his expertise in the arts and museums sector, but many good people are making new career choices following the Covid-19 lockdown period, which is entirely understandable’.

Anne-Marie Hogan, Dr Parissien’s deputy, has taken charge of the general management of the museum.

The five-acre site the horseracing museum is based at was open by the Queen in 2016. The old museum, which was based on Newmarket's High Street, was also opened by the Queen in 1983.

