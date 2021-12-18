A Newmarket shop is seeking a new temporary home, despite having already moved to a new location.

Busy Bee, which sells and repairs shoes and bags, had been based in the High Street opposite the Waggon and Horses for 25 years, having been started in Crown Walk by Peter Smith almost 30 years ago.

But, after being unable to negotiate a lower rent for its existing Rutland Chambers premises, Busy Bee was forced to downsize and this week set up in the premises formerly occupied by Vernon Smith Carpets close to the Rutland Arms Hotel.

Isaac Smith is pictured at Busy Bees boot shop in Newmarket. Picture by Mecha Morton

“We asked the previous landlord, if we could stay in our original location an extra three months to make the most of the Christmas trade before moving, but he said no,” said Mr Smith.

“So, my son Isaac, who now runs the business, re-opened Busy Bee in our new location on Monday, but the building owner had a planning application pending to convert the upstairs to apartments, which was granted on the day they moved in.

“Now we’re in a situation where we can open over Christmas, but would then have to temporarily vacate the new space while work is being carried out, perhaps for as long as four months.

Busy Bees boot shop in Newmarket has moved to a new premises. Picture by Mecha Morton

Busy Bees boot shop needs a temporary home. Pictured by Mecha Morton

“So we’re asking anybody with a space to get in touch over letting us set up shop for those few months, even if it isn’t a prime location on the High Street. We just want to be able to operate.”

As with many businesses in the town, Busy Bee has felt the impact of decreasing footfall without any sign of decreasing rent, but has expanded the services it offers, as Isaac Smith explained.

Peter Smith with some of the old shoes and pieces from the original shoe store. Picture by Mecha Morton

Some of the old shoes and pieces from the original shoe store. Picture by Mecha Morton

“We have always carried out repairs to shoes and bags, but we now do that for people across the country, collecting their items, carrying out repairs, then delivering them back to the customer, which has been really popular.

“We also have our own special brand of riding boots made in Spain and other aspects of the business which have really taken off, and once we are moved in to this new space permanently we’ll be all set, because it’s a great location with excellent window space.

Frankie Dettori's boots from 2002-2003. Picture by Mecha Morton

“If anyone can help us with that period of a few months after January though, that would be a huge help.”

Busy Bee’s new shop has a rich history in shoe making, having previously been occupied by Quant & Son Ltd, which made and repaired shoes, and boots, in Newmarket between 1879 and 1979.

Quants shoe shop, Newmarket High Street, pictured circa 1890

To find out more about Busy Bee, visit www.busybeenewmarket.co.uk/pages/shoe-repair