A farm shop has been welcoming in a bumper crop of customers since opening, as it looks to build on the success of a market stall which has been in the family for three generations.

G&M farm shop, which is in Station Road, Soham, near Newmarket, opened its doors in May and has already built a strong customer base.

Shop owner Lynn Miller said: “We’ve been really busy since we opened and it’s great to see familiar faces dropping by. It has dropped off a bit this week as people go away on holiday, but we see that on the market too. Overall, everyone has been really supportive.

Lynn Miller has been delighted with the support the shop has had.

“We still have the market stall, which has been in the family for 75 years, and that’s maybe helped us raise the profile of the shop a bit through Facebook, but it certainly wasn’t a difficult choice to open a shop.

“My husband runs the stall currently, but the market isn’t the same as it used to be. It’s all food stalls now and it has changed a lot..”

Since opening in May, G&M has aimed to source as much of its stock locally as possible, although with a range of exotic fruit also on offer, sometimes foods must come from further afield.

The store also operates on eco-friendly principles, keeping plastic use at an absolute minimum.

Alongside fruits and vegetables, the shop also sells oils, popcorn, jam, pickles, fruit juices and much more.

“The only real problem we’ve had is finding a local honey supplier,” said Mrs Miller.

“We deliver to customers and sometimes they will drop by to collect orders as well and in normal circumstances we’d expect to get a lot of tourist trade as well, but that hasn’t returned to businesses just yet.

“Since I’ve been in the shop I’ve discovered just how friendly and welcoming the people of Soham are. We’re already building a network of local residents who drop by regularly and it’s great to see familiar faces, as well as the new customers.”

If you wish to find out more about G&M, which is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, or you would like enquire about ordering produce, visit G&M’s Fruit and Veg on Facebook.

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Soham