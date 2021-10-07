Suffolk police are urging shoppers to 'be vigilant' of their surroundings following the theft of personal belongings from two supermarkets in the county.

Yesterday at around 3.20pm at the Tesco Extra on Fordham Road in Newmarket, a shopper in her 60s discovered her mobile phone, which contained her bank cards and cash, was missing from her pocket.

Her card was then used four times and money withdrawn and stolen from her account. The victim believes the suspects may have seen her using her pin when paying for shopping.

A woman's phone, bank cards and cash was stolen in Tesco Extra, Newmarket, yesterday. Picture: Google Maps.

Police are now trying to trace two males in connection with the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his 40s to early 50s, of slim to medium build, with dark, cropped hair and wearing dark-rimmed glasses, dark blue trousers, a white collared shirt and a dark-coloured puffa coat with a hood. He also had a white earpiece in his left ear.

The second suspect is described as white, also aged in his 40s to early 50s, of medium build and was wearing black trousers, a white shirt and dark-coloured puffa coat with no hood.

On Sunday, between 12.45pm and 1pm in the Sainsburys car park in Haycock Road, Haverhill, another theft took place. Police are 'keeping an open mind' as to whether the two are linked.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, had been in the shop returned to her car, an orange Suzuki Vitara, which was parked at the back of the car park.

A woman had her bag stolen while she was distracted by another man in Sainsburys car park, Haverhill, on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps.

A man was standing near her car but did not speak to her. After unloading her shopping, she returned her trolley to the trolley park where she was approached by a second man who asked her for directions to town.

When she returned to her car, she found her purse had been stolen from the boot. Money was later withdrawn and stolen from her account.

The first suspect is described as being between 5ft 10ins to 6ft in height, aged in his mid to late 30s and wearing dark clothing. He is also described as clean shaven, with a tanned complexion and acne scars.

The second suspect who distracted the victim is described as being of similar height and age, of medium build, with a tanned complexion, very short, receding dark brown hair and wearing dark clothing. He also wore an earpiece in his ear and spoke with a foreign accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information as to the identity of the offenders are urged to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number: 37/55826/21 (Newmarket) and 37/55186/21 (Haverhill).

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Haverhill

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket