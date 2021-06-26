Pressure is mounting on Matt Hancock to quit his job as health secretary after he was caught in a passionate embrace with his married aide.

The career of the West Suffolk MP, who is also married with three children, was hanging by a thread yesterday after The Sun revealed images of him kissing his 43-year-old advisor Gina Coladangelo.

Leaked footage from inside his private office at the Department of Health showed Mr Hancock breaking the draconian restrictions on people's private lives on May 6 - eleven days before the ban on hugging was lifted.

Matt Hancock with his wife Martha at the General Election count at Newmarket Leisure Centre in 2019. Picture by Mark Westley

A snap poll carried out by YouGov yesterday revealed more people think Mr Hancock should resign from his post than not, with 49 per cent of those asked having called on him to quit.

Twenty-five per cent said he should remain in his role and 26 per cent said they didn't know.

It comes hours after Boris Johnson, the prime minister, said he considered the 'matter closed' following an apology from Mr Hancock in which he admitted breaking Covid-19 guidelines.

Mr Hancock said: "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

Afterwards, a Downing Street spokesman said: "The health secretary set out that he accepted he had breached the social distancing guidelines and he has apologised for that.

"The prime minister has accepted the health secretary's apology and considers the matter closed."

Matt Hancock is facing calls to resign after he was caught kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo

Mr Hancock has now been branded a hypocrite, having called on government advisor Neil Ferguson to resign last May after he broke social distancing rules.

In an interview with Sky News last summer, Mr Hancock said he had been left 'speechless' by Prof Ferguson's actions, and said keeping his job was 'just not possible in these circumstances'.

