A new restaurant built around the concept of grazing boards could soon be opening on Newmarket High Street.

Silas Teixeira, of Stowmarket, who currently manages DOUGH&Co Woodfired Pizza and Burger Amour, in Bury St Edmunds, has been a part of the restaurant industry for 12 years, is awaiting approval on an alcohol licence before moving forward with plans to open The Graze Kitchen in the first week of July.

“I had been wanting to start my own business venture for years, but the pandemic pushed that back for a couple of years,” said Silas.

Silas Teixeira is looking to turn an empty shop into a new restaurant. Picture by Mark Westley.

“The location I have found on the High Street at the entrance to Wellington Street in Newmarket has great footfall and is an ideal location to provide a restaurant which will be quite unique.

“The restaurant concept is focused on grazing boards of bread, cheeses and cured meats with a nice list of wines and cocktails which will bring something stylish and different to the town.

“We’ll start off with a small team of four or five and will accept walk-ins and bookings on our website once that is up, with a view to expanding the team as the business grows.”

Once approved, The Graze Kitchen will open from midday to 11pm, seven days a week, with Silas currently just waiting on the premises licence to be able to move forward – a decision is expected by May 21.

“It’s a great town with a fantastic history and a horse racing identity and I’m excited at the prospect of this restaurant becoming a part of the town’s High Street,” said Silas.

“My dad used to work here so I’ve known the town quite well for many years, and the history behind it is really interesting. I look forward to hopefully opening up in the first week of July and bringing something unique within a high quality dining experience.

“Our website is currently under construction, but should be finished in the coming weeks, so you will be able to find out more about us online and place bookings.”

The website, once constructed, will be www.thegrazekitchen.co.uk