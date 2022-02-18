More news, no ads

A single-vehicle crash on a major Newmarket road has prompted police to urge motorists to drive safely in today's weather conditions.

Officers were called to the scene of the Exning Road crash this morning.

Police confirmed the road was closed and was passable to other motorists whilst recovery was awaited.

A single vehicle crash has taken place on Exning Road, Newmarket. Picture: Suffolk Police (54971719)

In a tweet by Mildenhall Police, officers urged road users to "drive to the conditions if you are out today."

The road reopened fully just after 8am.