A Newmarket motorcyclist said the road where he lives has been turned into a minefield because of council’s delay in repairing potholes.

Steve Palmer said damage to the surface of Centre Drive first became a problem in November when he reported it, but six months later, there is still no sign of it being repaired.

“I reported it six months ago to the council, who put me in touch with Highways Cambridgeshire and, initially, I was quite pleased as they came out within a few weeks and marked the damaged areas with yellow paint,” said Steve.

Steve Palmer, of Centre Drive, Newmarket, has been waiting six months for potholes to be filled along the road. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The potholes are clearly on their radar but since then, I’ve heard nothing.

“I have already damaged my motorbike having to go in to a pothole due to a car reversing and I recently drove past a cyclist checking his handlebars by the roadside.

“I asked if he was alright and he said yes and pointed to the pothole. The road has become a minefield and it just isn’t safe.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to ride down there in the dark. I think because it’s a cul-de-sac it has been ignored, as even the yellow paint used to mark them has faded now.

“I got in touch with Highways again in February and was told they would be fixed within three months, but that time frame has now passed by as well.

“I wouldn’t mind so much if they at least updated me about whether it has been delayed or what is happening, but I’ve heard nothing.

“I’m getting tempted now to try to fill them in myself.”

And it is not the first time this year the condition of roads in the East Cambridgeshire part of Newmarket has been called in to question. In April the Journal reported on pothole problems in New Cheveley Road.

Then East Cambridgeshire District councillor Alan Sharp said: “I am dealing with potholes and their repair all of the time across the 14 villages and parts of Newmarket that I represent and this is ongoing.

“I am the East Cambridgeshire rep on the Highways improvement board, which was set up to improve how things are done and I hope that in the near future, that work will make some positive contributions.”

Cllr Sharp told Suffolk News he would contact Highways about the Centre Drive issue.