Police have confirmed a Skoda driver involved in a collision with a motorcyclist, in Newmarket, has now been identified.

Earlier this week Suffolk Police appealed for information after the motorcyclist suffered a broken wrist in the crash on Elizabeth Avenue.

The collision on August, 7, involved a burgundy Skoda and a black Honda motorcycle.

Elizabeth Avenue, Newmarket. Picture: Google

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said both motorists stopped after the crash, but did not exchange details.

The extent of the rider’s injury was only discovered after he attended hospital.

In an update today, August, 24, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said the driver of the Skoda had now made contact with police and been identified.