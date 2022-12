More news, no ads

A crash between two vehicles has caused slow traffic in a Suffolk town.

The collision between a car and motorbike has caused delays both ways on Snailwell Road at A142 Fordham Road in Newmarket.

The road was blocked as the incident took place in the carriageway.

The crash has caused slow delays both ways on Snailwell Road in Newmarket.

Police were called to the scene at 1.41pm.