Firefighters in Suffolk have battled one of the first forest blazes of the summer, and anticipate more with temperatures set to soar this weekend.

Crews from Methwold, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket battled a blaze in Thetford Forest yesterday evening, which led Brandon Fire Station to tweet: ‘So it begins...’.

The crews were alerted to the scene near Brandon Road, opposite the junction with Brick Kiln Farm Lane, at 7.03pm yesterday – with the help of location-finding app What3Words.

Fire crews battle flames in Thetford Forest. Photo: Brandon Fire Station

Firefighters used two hose reels and beaters to dampen the 50x15 metre fire, which was extinguished by 8.30pm.

This comes as the first heat health alert was announced for this weekend by UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office.

The alert, issued yesterday, covers the East of England – alongside London, East Midlands, West Midlands, the South East and the South West.

Some areas of the UK are set to reach 30C this weekend. Photo: Brandon Fire Station

Temperatures over the weekend could peak around 30C in some parts of England.