Newmarket is known the world over for horseracing, but later today a very different kind of racing will be coming to the town.

Hurtling down the 400 metre track on Warren Hill, where some of the world's most expensive racehorses are ridden, Soapbox Derby competitors will be battling it out to be named the fastest team around.

Though this is a free event, you will need a ticket, so to register and to find out more, go to NewmarketSoapboxDerby.org.uk.

The action starts at 2pm today, and will go on until 6pm.

Teams from across the area are expected to take part in the event, which will put both their soapbox building and driving skills to the test.

And Newmarket's police community support officer will be hoping to break the speed limit, with Bill Butcher set to join competitors for the event, which is organised by Newmarket Town Council.

PCSO Butcher and PC Hart ready for the Soapbox Derby at Newmarket tomorrow #needforspeed #soapboxderby @NewmarketTC #3349 pic.twitter.com/hW2PH0o0LS — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) August 28, 2021

While the event is free, parking will cost £1. The car park will be at the Severals, which is a short walk from the event at Warren Hill.

It is the second soapbox derby in the town, with the first having been hosted in 2019.

Last year's event had to be cancelled due to the government's coronavirus restrictions banning large events.

Tracey Harding from Discover Newmarket, Newmarket mayor Michael Jeffreys and Cllr John Borda, the judges for this year's derby. Picture by Mecha Morton

