The funeral service for a former Newmarket solicitor, who numbered both the late Queen and the Aga Khan among his clients, will be held later this month.

Owen Tebbs, who worked for town firm Rustons and Lloyd for more than 40 years, died last month. He was 90.

Born in Leire, in Leicestershire, where his family farmed, Mr Tebbs was educated at Lutterworth Grammar School and, from there, became the first member of his family to go to university, attending the London School of Economics where he completed his law degree.

Owen Tebbs

In 1967 he joined Rustons and Lloyd and was made a junior partner two years later. He eventually became senior partner and spent the remainder of his career with the High Street firm, where he gained a particular reputation for his expertise in legal matters pertaining to bloodstock. He continued as a consultant after he retired, finally stepping down when he was in his mid 70s.

Retired solicitor Nick Longford, who worked with Mr Tebbs, said: “From the first time I set foot in Beaufort House in 1976, and met Owen, I knew I was in the presence of a delightful person with a great legal mind. He was a fixture in my life, and that of my family, from then on.

“Together with Hugh Day he ensured that Rustons was a solicitors firm that flourished in both the local and national legal market, especially in the bloodstock industry. I will miss his sense of humour, quick wit, and the invaluable advice he has given throughout my life since the day we met.”

Mr Tebbs lived in Bottisham where he, his late wife, Sybil, and their three daughters, had moved in 1967. A gifted rugby player in his younger days, he remained a supporter of Leicester Tigers. He also enjoyed shooting, playing golf at The Links in Newmarket where he was a member, and bridge. He is survived by his daughters, Elaine, Karen, and Sally, and Tina Evans, his partner for just over 25 years.

His funeral service is at Holy Trinity Church, Bottisham, on January 18 at 2pm. Donations will go to the Magpas Air Ambulance.