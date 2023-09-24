Newmarket’s racing yards have opened their doors to the public for a behind the scenes look at its world-famous thoroughbred industry.

The Henry Cecil Open Weekend, named in memory of the town’s legendary trainer has welcomed visitors this weekend and has included a host of attractions.

Last year it raised over £55,000 for charity partners and this year is raising money in support of Racing Welfare, the British Racing School, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Newmarket Open Door, which provides supported housing and new opportunities for homeless and vulnerable young people in the Newmarket area.

Yesterday saw many of the town’s equine establishments open including the Newmarket Equine Hospital, The National Stud, the Injured Jockeys’ Fund-run Peter O’Sullevan House, the British Racing School and the Jockey Club Rooms ahead of racing at the historic Rowley Mile which featured Cesarewitch trials day.

Yesterday equine establishments were open including the Newmarket Equine Hospital, The National Stud, the Injured Jockeys' Fund-run Peter O'Sullevan House and the British Racing School.

Today will see the town’s iconic Warren Hill gallop where some of this season’s racing stars including John and Thady Gosden’s Group 1 winners Mostahdaf, Inspiral, and Nashwa, and Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, canter in front of crowds.