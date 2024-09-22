The couple behind one of Newmarket’s most respected businesses have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

John and Thelma Fuller had been married just four years when they seized the opportunity to take over the carpentry and funeral directors business Southgate of Newmarket, which John had joined as an apprentice on leaving school in 1960.

It was a bold step for the couple, who had two young children and not much else.

Cut out for each other. John and Thelma Fuller have celebrated 60 years of marriage

“It was a bit of a struggle as at the time we hadn’t got two ha’pennies to rub together,” said Thelma, “but we thought we had got all our lives to make it work and so we took it on.”

And John, now 79, and Thelma, who is 77, did make it work and are both still very much involved with the Duchess Drive business, although not working quite as many hours as they once did.

Theirs was something of a whirlwind romance as they met at a dance in the town’s memorial hall on Christmas Eve 1963 and were married just nine months later on September 5, 1964, at St Martin’s Church, in Exning.

They even managed to get some cine-film of their special day, which they later had transferred to video so younger members of the family were able to see some of the relatives they never got to know in their lifetime.

John and Thelma had two sons, Nick and Phil. Sadly, Nick died in October 2003 after bravely battling bowel cancer, while Phil is a director of the business. They have one grandson, Benjamin, who is 25.

On the day of their anniversary the couple were driving back from Newquay, in Cornwall, where they had enjoyed a short break, to find a Royal greeting waiting at their home in Duchess Drive, just 400 yards from the business they have run so successfully.

“It was a card from the King and Queen and a lovely frame to put it in,” said Thelma. “John has put it up in the office so I can do a little curtsy every time I walk past it.”

They celebrated with a party for family and friends on Saturday and one of their gifts was a long weekend in Yorkshire from Phil and his family.

The couple enjoy walking with their labrador Oliver as well as playing golf at The Links, in Newmarket, and going racing together.

And the secret of a 60-year union?

“We always both had the same outlook, but it is about give and take,” said Thelma. “I am definitely the calmer one of the two and I think that helps.”