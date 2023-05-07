A Newmarket dog training club has provided a £5,000 boost to a charity which aims to help people with the companionship of loving animals

Representatives of the Newmarket and District Canine Society (NDCS) presented a cheque to Our Special Friends, which is based at the town’s British Racing School.

The society runs classes in ringcraft for those interested in showing their dogs and also runs a popular puppy foundation course which it said helped set owners and their puppies on the right track.

The club's trainers are all volunteers and give their time free of charge.

And with the money raised though its classes and training fees, the society was able to continue its long history of supporting dog-related charities. Treasurer, Jane Ross, said members were very pleased that the organisation chosen for this year’s donation was Our Special Friends.

NCDS chairman Eddie Stokes added: “We are very proud to be able to support a local organisation this year and to raise awareness of this small charity making a big difference.”

Based on her own life experience, vet Belinda (Bin) Johnston set up Our Special Friends to help people to benefit from animal companionship by providing physical and emotional support during illness, bereavement or othre life crises.

In 2019 it established a base at the Animal Health Trust, but moved to the British Racing School in 2021 when the Kentford charity was forced to close.

The charity works to keep vulnerable people and their pets together for as long as possible and its help is not limited to dog and cat owners. It also works closely with horse owners and encourages advance planning for the care of animals to give owners peace of mind so that the welfare of their pet will be maintained, should anything happen to them.

Ms Johnson said: “Thanks so much to the members of Newmarket and District Canine Society for their whopping £5,000 donation. We are so grateful for the club’s generosity.”

In 2019 the charity was nominated by then health secretary, and Newmarket MP, Matt Hancock for an NHS parliamentary award for the positive impact it had had on people’s lives.